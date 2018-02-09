Presque Isle State Park Accepting Bids for Food, Refreshment Con - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presque Isle State Park Accepting Bids for Food, Refreshment Concessions

Presque Isle State Park managers and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are accepting bids to operate the park's food and refreshment concessions.

The sealed bids must be received by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Harrisburg. More information on the bid documents is available here or at the park office at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Bids are for an annual term and can be automatically renewed for up to four additional year-long terms.

Presque Isle State Park is the most visited park of the 121 in Pennsylvania. It sees about 4 million visitors annually.

