Millcreek Police Make Arrest in Domino's Pizza Robbery

Millcreek Township Police have arrested a man for robbing a pizza shop late last month.

Anthony Giddens, 29, was arraigned Friday on charges of robbery, theft, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

The robbery happened at the Domino's Pizza at 1101 Peninsula Drive Jan. 28. Workers reported the hold up just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said Giddens came in with a scarf over his face and told workers he had a gun, although no weapon was seen. He then took off with an undetermined amount of money, according to police.

Giddens was taken to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 straight bond. 

