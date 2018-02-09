Man Arrested in Armed Home Invasion in West Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested in Armed Home Invasion in West Erie

Posted: Updated:

Police have charged a man in an armed home invasion Thursday.

Casey Bishop, 32, was arrested and arraigned Friday for robbery, four counts each of recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, and several gun charges.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Poplar Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Two people walked into the home where they were confronted by Bishop, who was already inside, according to investigators.

He fired at least two shots before taking off, police said.

Nobody was hurt.

Bishop was taken to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com