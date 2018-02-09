Man Arrested in Armed Home Invasion in West Erie

Police have charged a man in an armed home invasion Thursday.

Casey Bishop, 32, was arrested and arraigned Friday for robbery, four counts each of recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, and several gun charges.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Poplar Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Two people walked into the home where they were confronted by Bishop, who was already inside, according to investigators.

He fired at least two shots before taking off, police said.

Nobody was hurt.

Bishop was taken to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.