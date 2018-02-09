Parents Face Trial on Fewer Charges in Meth Lab Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Parents Face Trial on Fewer Charges in Meth Lab Case

The case is moving forward against the parents of two adults, who face trial for operating a meth lab.

Gary Palmer, 52, and Tiffani Palmer, 49, were held for trial on charges including endangering the welfare of a child, causing or risking a catastrophe, and several drug charges during a preliminary hearing Friday. A charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dropped for both. Intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was dismissed for Gary Palmer.

State Police served a search warrant on a residence on Main Street in Elgin Borough Nov. 9 around 8 p.m.

Their adult children - Lee Palmer, 27, and Devin Palmer, 23 - will face trial on drug charges, including operating a meth lab. A district judge made the decision during the preliminary hearing for both men Jan. 23. Gary and Tiffani Palmer were arrested during the hearing.

The endangering the welfare of a child charge was filed for Gary and Tiffani Palmer because investigators said they allowed the meth lab to exist while their 16-year-old daughter was living in the home.

