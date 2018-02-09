New Map of Pennsylvania's Congressional Districts Heading to Governor

Pennsylvania's Republican leaders in the legislator said they will send a new congressional district map to Gov. Tom Wolf Friday night, according to a statement released late Friday afternoon.

The state GOP leaders said the revised map fully complies with the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court's order to redraw the districts for the 2018 election.

The state Supreme Court threw out the commonwealth's current map of congressional districts, calling it a case of partisan gerrymandering, Jan. 22.

The Republican-controlled state legislature were given until Friday (Feb. 9) to re-draw the map. Gov. Wolf must approve it and submit the new plan to the Pa. Supreme Court by Feb. 15 or the court said it will re-draw the map.

A group of 18 Democratic voters argued the maps drawn in 2011 violates Pennsylvania's Constitution. Thirteen of the commonwealth's 18 Congressional districts are held by Republicans, despite more than 817,000 registered Democrats living in Pennsylvania, according to the Pa. Department of State.

