Tricky Travel Saturday Morning

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: An area of light wintry precipitation, including freezing rain and snow, is moving across northwest Pennsylvania and will continue to impact area roads and walks over the next couple hours. Temperatures fluctuating around the freezing mark are allowing for icy conditions and will cause hazardous travel conditions. Any freezing rain may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly. ENN John Stehlin