Wintry Weather Returns - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Icy Condition Could Make for Difficult Travel

Wintry Weather Returns

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM

Mixed precipitation including additional snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. Temperatures across the southern portions of the winter weather advisory are above freezing at this time but colder air at the surface will begin to slide south as the stationary front becomes a cold front. Otherwise, northern areas will remain below freezing. This is for Erie, Ashtabula and Chautauqua Counties. Ice will result in difficult travel conditions on untreated surfaces. Care should be taken while walking as ice will accumulate on untreated surfaces as well. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. 

