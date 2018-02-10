Treat Yourself to a Spa Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Treat Yourself to a Spa Day

Students at Fortis Institute are asking for your help to get them to New York City, by treating yourself to a spa day.

The next two Saturdays, you can head to Fortis to receive a manicure, pedicure, facial, or haircut and style. They also have a Chinese auction. 

It is all donation based, anything the salon makes will help fund their trip.

The students will be heading to the International Beauty Show in New York City next month. 

Not only does the trip help to expand their education and expose them to the latest trends and other job markets, but the spa day also gives them hands-on experience.

"You can't go into a salon, or into the field without having experience. So this gives them the experience working with clients, working with skin, nails, hair, pretty much everything they need to know," said Sahara Faraji, a Cosmetology Instructor at Fortis.

The next two spa days are February 17th and 24th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They leave for their trip on March 4th.

