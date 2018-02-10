Erie Police Investigating Assault with Vehicle

Erie Police are investigating a traffic accident with criminal implications after a driver reportedly assaulted another person with a motor vehicle Saturday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at West 2nd and Chestnut Street.

The person who called 9-1-1 to report the situation said it stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to police.

Rescuers on the scene called it a level two trauma alert, which means the victim suffered serious injuries. They the person to UPMC Hamot.

A red truck appeared to be the hitting vehicle.

It appears that police took the driver into custody at the scene.

