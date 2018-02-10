Crews Called to Fix Water Main Break in East Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Called to Fix Water Main Break in East Erie

As the temperatures fluctuate, another water main has fallen victim to the weather.

A water main break was reported on McClelland Ave. just south of East 38th Street in the City of Erie early Saturday morning.

Crews spent all day working on repairs, which closed part of the road, near the busy intersection.

