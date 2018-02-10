Visually Impaired Kids Go Cross Country Skiing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Visually Impaired Kids Go Cross Country Skiing

The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania and Wilderness Lodge in Wattsburg are giving kids that have difficulty seeing the chance to ski.

It is part of the Sight Center's blind youth program.

Eleven kids, ranging ages 4 to 16, took to the slopes Saturday, armed with tools and a guide, to experience cross country skiing.

By designing tracks in the snow, the children are able to follow along, as well as listen to their guide.

Organizers said it allows the kids to enjoy something that is both challenging and fun.

"So often the disabled, the visually impaired or the blind get excluded from a lot of different activities," said Ned Reade, organizer. "This is an activity - cross country skiing - that's easy for them to be able to participate in."

