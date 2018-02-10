Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Serves Up Taste of the Greek Festival

You don't have to wait until July to get a taste of the Greek Festival.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on West Lake Road served up a mid-winter taste of the Greek Festival Saturday.

It prepared enough food to serve more than 3,000 meals. They included lamb and chicken dinners, greek hot dogs, gyros and cheese and spinach pies called Spanakopita.

The parish and community came out to show their support.

"We bring the community in," said Father Thomas Parthenakis. "It's sort of like an open house. As you can see, they welcome this. We have the parishioners out here en masse. The percentage of participation in this parish is extraordinary."

The money raised will help pay for the church's heating, maintenance, plowing and winter expenses.

