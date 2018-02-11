Humane Society Boosts Support with Murder Mystery Dinner Theater - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Humane Society Boosts Support with Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Posted: Updated:

Tonight, community members came together for a night of mystery, and murder, but don't worry, it was all for a good cause.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Humane Society teamed up with the Bel Aire for the annual "Murder Mystery Dinner Theater."

            In addition to the show itself, attendees, both on two, and four legs. Could enter a raffle to win various prize packages.

And some fellow Erie News Now team members were also present tonight, taking in the fun.

 All proceeds from the show benefited the Humane Society.

