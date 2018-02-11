Barnes and Noble Hosts Putt-Putt Golf Fundraiser for Hooked on Books for Kids

Barnes and Noble partnered with the literacy group Hooked on Books to set up a nine hole putt-putt course throughout the book store on Peach Street Saturday.

Each hole took on a theme from a different children's book from Alice in Wonderland to Harry Potter.

With an "I Golfed for Books" sticker or by mentioning Hooked on Books at check out, a percentage of the purchase was donated to Hooked on Books.

The volunteer organization buys books at special rates and works to encourage life long reading habits.

"We worked with the Hooked on Books for Kids team to kind of tailor it for something unique to make it work and support their organization," said Alyssa Johnson, business development manager for Barnes and Noble.

"It's kind of fun watching the kids putt the golf ball around and ultimately lead them down to the final hole," said Jack Daneri, board member for Hooked on Books for Kids. "They can win a prize, so it's all about bringing the kids out today and falling in love with a book."

At least 40 kids were participating just half way through the event.

