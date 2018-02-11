Pennsylvania Democrats, Republicans Make Endorsements - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Democrats, Republicans Make Endorsements

Pennsylvania Democrats made endorsements for the upcoming primary during their annual winter meeting Saturday.

They endorsed Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

However, there was no endorsement for lieutenant governor. Because of the political climate, they decided to keep it an open primary.

At the winter meeting in Hershey for the GOP, they endorsed York County State Sen. Scott Wagner for Governor.

House Speaker Mike Turzai bowed out. Two other candidates plan to stay on the ballot.

The party also nominated Philadelphia real estate investor Jeff Bartos for lieutenant governor. Congressman Lou Barletta was unopposed to seek the U.S. Senate seat.

