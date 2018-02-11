Restaurants Face Off in Chili Competition Sunday

The annual Chili Face-Off is Sunday at the Brewerie at Union Station.

Several Erie area restaurants are preparing their favorite chili recipes for the friendly competition.

It's a fundraiser for Erie's Community Shelter Services, which provides shelter to families all during the year.

Voters will choose the winner of Erie's Best Chili.

The competition runs 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday.

Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi will be a celebrity judge.

