Restaurants Face Off in Chili Competition Sunday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Restaurants Face Off in Chili Competition Sunday

Posted: Updated:

The annual Chili Face-Off is Sunday at the Brewerie at Union Station.

Several Erie area restaurants are preparing their favorite chili recipes for the friendly competition.

It's a fundraiser for Erie's Community Shelter Services, which provides shelter to families all during the year. 

Voters will choose the winner of Erie's Best Chili.

The competition runs 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday.

Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi will be a celebrity judge.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com