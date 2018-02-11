Otters Depleted Defense Sinks Steelheads

Despite having just five healthy defenseman available Sunday, the Erie Otters defense was able to slow the Mississauga offensive stars for a 3-2 shootout win to salvage a victory from the three-game weekend set.

"I thought we worked together, we took quick shifts and just made the game really simple," said Otters rookie defenseman Jack Duff.

Ryan Martin was injured Saturday in the game against Sault Ste. Marie, so that left four rookies and Owen Headrick as the last five standing. The group was able to quiet Mississauga for most of the first period until Owen Tippett notched his 23rd of the year to give the Steelheads their only lead of the game.

"I thought they did a really good job establishing gaps," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg. "Positionally I thought we did a really good job in our own end, but for a group, for two periods I thought we did really, really well."

Aiding the youthful defensive crops was rookie netminder Daniel Murphy who stopped 36 of 38 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, then stopped all three players he faced in the shootout.

"We kept a team that has some pretty skilled players down and kept the shots outside for the most part," said Murphy. "It was a very valiant effort by our whole back end."

The shift of momentum also came from that taxed defense in the second, as just four minutes after Patrick Fellows eighth of the year had tied the game at one, Duff let a slap shot go from the near half-wall that beat Mississauga goalie Jacob Ingham for his first in the OHL.

"Its good to get the first one out of the way, but let's keep pushing and see what happens," said Duff.

After outshooting Mississauga 13-6 in the second period, the Otters started to lose steam in the third, but Murphy stepped to the stage stopping 12 of 13 shots.

"Murphy was good, I mean Murph was really good," said Hartsburg. "He stood tall when we needed him to be and he didn't have a ton of work through two, but he made some saves in the first two that kept us in it, then obviously in the third, he played outstanding."

However not perfect for Murphy, who got beat by a Mike McLeod shot with 1:37 to play which sent the game into overtime.

Neither team found the net in the extra period.

In the shootout, Neither team found success in the first round but it was the Otters leading goal scorer Ivan Lodnia beating Ingham in round two to give Erie the advantage.

Then Murphy stopped Tippett on his chance in round three to secure the 3-2 win.

"Tonight it was a really good bounce back for us," said Hartsburg. "With our travel on Friday, third in three nights, and the way we competed, that was outstanding.

The Otters are now off for five days before heading back to the home ice to host the rival London Knights on Saturday at the Erie Insurance Arena. Puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.