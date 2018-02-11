Golfers Play in Frostbite Open on Presque Isle Bay

Golfers faced off in the 8th annual Frostbite Open Sunday.

It's hosted by Joe Roots and the Presque Isle Partnership.

Nearly 100 people enjoyed mild weather as they teed it up on a nine-hole course right on the frozen waters of Presque Isle Bay off Vista 3.

The money raised goes back to Presque Isle State Park.

Playing the course takes some adjusting.

"Keep your eye on your ball," said Jim Butts, event coordinator for the Presque Isle Partnership. "If you're hitting a golfball, keep an eye on where it lands in the snow. A lot of people like to use tennis balls, they're easier to see, easier to find. It's a lot of fun whether we're playing on the frozen bay or on the largest sand trap with the largest water hazard in Pennsylvania."

After they played, teams enjoyed a free hot meal at the afterparty at Joe Roots Grill up the road.

