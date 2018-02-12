Oxycontin Maker to Stop Marketing Opioid Drugs to Doctors

Opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma announced it will stop marketing oxycontin to doctors.

This comes after at least 14 states sued the privately-held company, accusing it of pushing addictive painkillers through deceptive marketing.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has been part of a national task force on opioids.

She said pharmaceutical manufacturers misled doctors and patients into believing opioid painkillers were not addictive.

That's one of the reasons the county is part of a class action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Dahlkemper said this is a step in the right direction.

"I think that these drug companies have to own up to their responsibility in this epidemic," said Dahlkemper. "By the action that they're taking now, I think they see that they were wrong."

The next step in the lawsuit is for the county to file, according to Dahlkemper.

