Erie Puppy Mill Awareness Hosts Cupids and Canines

With Valentine's Day coming, Erie Puppy Mill Awareness hosted Cupids and Canines for the second year at Erie Bank Sports Park Sunday.

Erie area animal rescue groups and shelters showcased their hard work while pets strutted their stuff on the red carpet. 

It was free, but everyone chipped in donations of new pet supplies, pet food, kitty litter and cleaning supplies for the 11 rescues and shelters participating.

More than 30 dogs ready to be adopted were also on hand.

"We're educating the public, getting a lot of dogs out here for adoption, and hoping that we can broaden everybody's horizons, so they know where to look for a dog," said Dr. Jenny Grimshawe, vice president of Erie Puppy Mill Awareness. "We really just want everybody to go with the adopt, don't shop mission."

Attendees could also learn more about the shelters.

