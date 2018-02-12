Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton to Headline 2018 Best Summer Night Concert at Presque Isle State Park

Rock legends Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will perform during the 2018 Best Summer Night Concert at Presque Isle State Park this summer.

The Presque Isle Partnership unveiled the concert headliners Monday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The concert fundraiser is set for June 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Beach 11.

More than 30 sponsors are helping make the concert possible. Proceeds will go toward waterfront safety and accessibility at the state park.

More than 4,000 seats are available for the concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. online, in person at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by phone at 814-452-4857.

Crosby, Stills and Nash headlined the Partnership's first concert fundraiser in 2012. Steely Dan played in 2014.

