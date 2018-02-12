Man Killed in Crash in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Killed in Crash in Crawford County

Posted: Updated:

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Crawford County.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 6 just west of Linesville.

The driver of a Ford Mustang left the road and hit several trees. It caused heavy damage to the car.

The coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The state police reconstruction team is on the scene at this hour.

The coroner is working to identify the victim.

