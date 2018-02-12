State Police Identify Man Killed in Crash Near Linesville

Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crawford County Monday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 6 just west of Linesville.

A Ford Mustang, driven by Thomas Orr, 66, of West Virginia, left the road and hit several trees. It caused heavy damage to the car.

The coroner pronounced Orr dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains undetermined, but speed may have played a factor in the crash, according to State Police.

The road was shut down for a while as police and the coroner conducted their investigation.

