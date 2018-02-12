Sheriff's Department Mourns Death of Deputy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sheriff's Department Mourns Death of Deputy

Michael Seeley Michael Seeley

It is a tough time for the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies are mourning the loss of a veteran deputy who died after fighting leukemia.

The flag at the department in Mayville is now flying at half staff to honor Michael Seeley.

All the deputies are wearing black bands over the badges to honor Seeley.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joe Gerace  said Seeley will be remembered as a skilled deputy, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technician.

He is probably best known for helping to save the life of an Erie man in 2013.

The man had collapsed with a heart problem while jogging near Mayville.

Gerace said, "the victim was receiving CPR from a passerby. Mike assisted and actually used his AED and was able to bring the heart rhythm back into normal rhythm. He is credited with helping to save his life."

Seeley had been a deputy for nearly 18 years.

