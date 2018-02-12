Man Who Tried to Break Into Dollar General Through Heating Duct, Will Plead Guilty

The man, rescued from a store's heating duct in what police said was a burglary attempt, made his way into court Monday.

Michael Rodriguez-Santiago, 20, waived his preliminary hearing, and agreed to enter into a plea agreement.

He will plead guilty to the most serious charge of burglary, all the other charges including possession of an instrument of crime and disorderly conduct, were dropped.



Police said Rodriguez-Santiago tried to break into the Dollar General store on East Avenue, on January 28th.

From the roof of the business, fire-fighters found Rodriguez-Santiago in his underwear, stuck in a heating duct.

They also found tools, used to pry open the vent.

He told police he was stuck there for an hour.