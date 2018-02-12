Boxers Train for the 11th Round of Knock Out Homelessness

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 6 just west of Linesville.More >>
It happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 6 just west of Linesville.More >>
It happened in the 1100 block of East Lake Road just before 5 p.m.More >>
It happened in the 1100 block of East Lake Road just before 5 p.m.More >>
In 2001, he was convicted for sex crimes against a 4-year-old girl.More >>
In 2001, he was convicted for sex crimes against a 4-year-old girl.More >>
The Presque Isle Partnership unveiled the concert headliners Monday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.More >>
The Presque Isle Partnership unveiled the concert headliners Monday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
Governor Tom Wolf is considering a slate of three recommendations for the position of full-time financial monitor for Erie's Public Schools.More >>
Governor Tom Wolf is considering a slate of three recommendations for the position of full-time financial monitor for Erie's Public Schools.More >>
Most moms love to see their children succeed, and that's certainly the case for the mother of USA half-pipe coach, Rick Shimpeno. She'll be watching as her son's team goes for gold in Pyeongchang from her home in Florida. But it's almost as if she's right there, cheering on the sidelines.More >>
Most moms love to see their children succeed, and that's certainly the case for the mother of USA half-pipe coach, Rick Shimpeno. She'll be watching as her son's team goes for gold in Pyeongchang from her home in Florida. But it's almost as if she's right there, cheering on the sidelines.More >>