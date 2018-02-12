Two People, Dog Escape Major Injuries After Car Lands on Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two People, Dog Escape Major Injuries After Car Lands on Side

Posted: Updated:

Two people get transported to the hospital after they were trapped with a dog, inside a car that went off the road in Waterford. This happened on Flatts Road Monday afternoon. The guard rail got bent as the car went into the snowy grass and it a hit a tree. The car landed on its side, trapping the trio inside. State Police say they were not badly injured but taken to the hospital as a precaution. ##
 

