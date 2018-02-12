Woman Chasing Dog Blamed in Crash Involving Three Semis on Interstate 90

Pennsylvania State Police are looking to talk to a woman chasing a dog on Interstate 90 who they said played a role in a chain reaction crash involving three semis Monday.

It happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 11.3 in Girard Township around 1:42 p.m.

Three tractor trailers were traveling in the right lane of the interstate when a woman was reportedly chasing her dog across the media and onto the eastbound lanes of the road, according to troopers.

The first semi hit the breaks to avoid hitting the woman and dog, which then caused all three semis to hit one another, State Police said.

The second tractor trailer caught fire, which was extinguished by emergency crews. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second and third semis suffered heavy front end damage, troopers said. They were towed from the scene, while the first semi was able to drive away.

The woman who was on the road at the time of the crash left the scene in a blue car, according to investigators. She reportedly had a heavy-set build, brown hair and was wearing blue clothing.

Anyone with information on the woman or vehicle is asked to call State Police in Girard at 814-774-9611.

