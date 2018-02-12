Great Books Great Music Concert Series Features Tuba Quartet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Great Books Great Music Concert Series Features Tuba Quartet

Posted: Updated:

The Great Books with Great Music concert series continued at Hirt Auditorium, in the Blasco Memorial Library Monday evening.

The Edinboro University Chamber players took center stage.  

The tuba quartet includes Dr. Daniel Burdick, Brian Gray, Greg Moore and Dr. Gary Viebranz. 

The next free concert is scheduled for February 28th at Edinboro University's Cole Auditorium.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com