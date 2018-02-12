Local Doctor Opens Two Online Medical Offices

Seeing a doctor has never been easier. Within seconds you can be face-to-face with one of five local doctors or nurse practitioners, or schedule a visit to occur within hours.

This is part of two new sites launched Sunday by Family and Urgent Care Physician Dr. Anthony Ruffa. eUrgicare, an online urgent care site, and Psychxpress, which allows you to speak with a Psychiatrist within 24 hours.

"Tele-medicine is here, it's not a thing of the future. It actually is all around the country, I've seen it I've studied it for three years," explained Dr. Ruffa.

No insurance is accepted. The fee-for-service programs allow people to video chat and discuss symptoms, or problems they maybe experiencing, and receive a diagnosis, just like they would in an actual office.

It costs 49 dollars per visit for eUrgicare and 99 dollars for Psychxpress. A comparable or lower price than most co-pays, and it's more convenient.

"You don't have to commute in a car, if you have to go to work the next day you don't have to wait in a waiting room," said Dr. Ruffa.

The doctors and nurse practitioners can treat musculoskeletal injuries, infections and allergies, gastro and skin problems, pediatrics, sexual health, and more. They can also prescribe medicine and send it to your pharmacy immediately, or send a fax for an X-ray or other test.

"We saved you a trip to the emergency room, so you don't have to wait there for five hours. You don't have to pay a huge co-pay, or if you have a high deductible," said Dr. Ruffa.

There are some things they will not treat, such as abdominal or chest pain, lacerations, and suicidal intent. They will recommend calling 9-1-1 or head to an emergency room immediately.

For more information or to schedule a visit at eUrgicare: http://www.eurgicare.com/

For more information or to schedule a visit at Psychxpress: https://www.psychxpress.com/