Neuroscience in learning headlines latest Jefferson lecture - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Neuroscience in learning headlines latest Jefferson lecture

ERIE, Pa. -

The worlds of education and science came together tonight at the Jefferson Educational Society.

Dr. Timothy Kieran O'Mahony led tonight's lecture, focused on the changing world of neurological learning. He said the science community has made groundbreaking discoveries studying how the brain works, and how children learn. O'Mahony has served not only as an educator, but he's now a research scientist for top global companies, such as the Boeing Company's Learning Laboratory in Seattle.

"The point is that we do have solutions," said O'Mahony. "Many teachers don't have them yet because it's such an emerging field. The confluence of neuroscience and pedagogy is where we're at."

The lecture is a part of the Jefferson's 2018 winter term programming.

