HANDS President, CEO Charles Scalise on Leave of Absence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

HANDS President, CEO Charles Scalise on Leave of Absence

Posted: Updated:
Charles Scalise Charles Scalise

Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) president and CEO Charles Scalise is on a leave of absence, effective Feb. 5, its board of directors announced Tuesday in a statement.

Matthew Good, director of business operations, will handle his administrative duties in the meantime.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com