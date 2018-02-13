Shriners Hospital for Children Receives Donation

There were big smiles all around Tuesday morning for officials with a local children's hospital.

That's after Howard Hanna Real Estate Services handed over a check for more than $8,700 to Erie's Shriners Hospital for Children.

The money was raised through the company's Children's Free Care Fund.

Each year, the organization holds dozens of fundraising opportunities called “Choo Choo Chow Chow” events.

All the money from these Chow Chow events goes toward ensuring medical care for local children.

The Howard Hanna Children's Free Care Fund has donated more than $15 million to children's healthcare locations across several states.