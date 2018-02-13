Medical Marijuana Available Starting This Week for Some Pennsylv - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Medical Marijuana Available Starting This Week for Some Pennsylvania Patients

Medical marijuana will be available starting this week for patients at some of Pennsylvania's approved dispensaries, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

It's recommended that patients contact the dispensary to see if an appointment is needed before visiting.

Medical marijuana will be available at the following locations on these dates:

Feb. 15

  • Cresco Yeltrah-Butler, 201 Pillow St. Butler, PA, 724-712-0705

Feb. 16

  • Keystone Canna Remedies, 1309 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem, PA, 484-408-6122
  • Solevo-Squirrel Hill, 5600 Forward Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217, 412-422-0420
  • Organic Remedies-Enola, 4425 Valley Road, Enola, PA 17025, 717-562-7758

Feb. 17

Ten dispensaries and 10 growers/processors have received state approval to operate.

More than 17,000 patients have registered for the medical marijuana program. Nearly 4,000 have been certified by a physician.

A dispensary is set to open in Erie sometime in March.

Green Thumb Industries, or GTI, purchased the office building at 8th and Beverly in Erie to build the dispensary.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
