Over 300 New Flu Cases Reported in Erie County

The Erie County Health Department said Tuesday that 312 new flu cases were reported for the week ending Saturday, February 10th.

This brings the season total 1,523 flu cases. There have been no additional deaths from the flu last week.

The good news, the hospitalization rate for the flu is down from previous weeks. Charlotte Berringer, R.N., Director of Community Health for the Erie County Health Department explains this is likely because the flu cases right now are a mix of Type A and Type B. So far this season, most of the flu cases have been Type A, which is known for more severe symptoms. The county is now seeing more Type B cases which does not make people as sick.