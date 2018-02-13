New Details: One Killed, Two Injured in Crash West of Edinboro

State Police are piecing together the details of a Tuesday crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. along Route 6N, near Route 98 in Elk Creek Township.

State Troopers say Brandon Guianen, 24, of Girard was trying to pass another vehicle, when his car slammed head on into a Subaru Outback driven by James Papson of Girard, 62.

Papson was pronounced dead at the scene. A helicopter flew the two people in the other car to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers are working to determine if excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash, as their investigation continues.

