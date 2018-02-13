One Killed, Two Injured in Crash West of Edinboro

One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash just west of Edinboro Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a head-on, rollover crash with people trapped inside the vehicles on Route 6N near Route 98 around 5:45 p.m.

One person suffered fatal injuries. Two others were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

