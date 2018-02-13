Two Pets Rescued from Smokey House Fire in Erie

Two pets were rescued after a smokey house fire in Erie Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Cochran Street around 7 p.m.

The house did not suffer significant damage, but a cat and a dog had to be rescued.

The dog was unresponsive at first and was administered oxygen. He then became responsive and started moving.

