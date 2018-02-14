Pre-Retirement Seminar with the United Way

Organized labor group, AFL-CIO community services, has teamed up with the United Way to help those who are planning to retire.

A pre-retirement seminar and union community activist network training program was held Tuesday night at the United Way of Erie county.

The seminar provided tools and useful information that is available when planning for retirement.

Several topics are covered including medicare, social security, financial planning, living wills, trusts and power of attorney. The first of five sessions was held Tuesday night. The final session is a graduation banquet with guest speaker, Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie county executive.