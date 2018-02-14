Crews Finally Able to Patch Potholes

Father David Poulson, 64, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cambridge Springs, and Father Sean Kerins, 27, chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, have been prohibited from any public ministry, as well as from any contact with minors.More >>
It happened on Route 6N near Route 98 around 5:45 p.m.More >>
Peiaris Bell, 29, was arraigned on several drug charges, a count of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.More >>
The Feb. 17, 2017 crash at West Grandview Boulevard and Peach Street killed John Naylor, 67, of Erie.More >>
It happened Wednesday around 1:45 a.m. at the post, which is located at 7605 Maple Street.More >>
Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Cochran Street around 7 p.m.More >>
