Crews Finally Able to Patch Potholes

Crews Finally Able to Patch Potholes

Motorists may be noticing that the streets around this area may be a bit smoother today. City and state road crews were out in force patching potholes.

The crews took advantage of the warm and dry weather to do the job. Erie Streets Department Bureau Chief Steve Sornberger said many side streets in the city still were snow covered early this week, and ice inside the potholes prevented them from being patched. This is  first day that the weather has been warm enough  for the side streets to receive attention.
    

The city had multiple crews out today, and will again tomorrow, providing heavy rain stays away.

"Three crews during the day, and then on second shift we can run two crews, and on third shift, usually two crews," Sornberger said.

Sornberger says the potholes would have been even worse if his department did not do some preventive maintenance last summer on many city streets.

