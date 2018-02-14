Police investigate Several Break-ins Throughout Erie Area

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help in identifying the man, who attempted to break into the American Legion Post 742 in Fairview.

It's one of three break-in incidents now under investigation.

State police released a picture of the suspect, which was taken from surveillance video, outside of the American Legion Post 742 in Fairview.

According to bartender Lori Kleiner, the suspect pried open a window and broke into the post around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after they closed.

Kleiner says the suspect, who was wearing a red bandana over his face, set off the bar's alarm system and quickly fled the scene before he could take anything.

Investigators describe the suspect as a tall white man with a thin build.

“It's an American Legion where we are about vets, and somebody that would want to break in and steal from veterans is pretty much a low life,” said Kleiner. “I hope he gets caught and gets punished for what he did.”

A similar situation happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the Beechwood Golf Course.

According to police, a suspect broke a window and attempted to enter the club.

Investigators say he set off an alarm and took off.

The most recent break-in happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the 21 Hampton bar off of West 21st Street.

Erie police were called to the scene after an alarm went off, to find one of the doors smashed in.

If you have any information on any of the three cases, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 898-1641 or Erie Police at (814) 870-1120.