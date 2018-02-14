V-Day luncheon brings gives senior citizens much needed company - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

V-Day luncheon brings gives senior citizens much needed company



Some area senior citizens were also feeling the love, during today's second- annual Valentine’s Day luncheon.

It was put on, by the Independent Council on Aging.
 

A crowd of 500 senior citizens turned out for luncheon at the Bayfront Convention Center. That's twice as many as last year.
   

 The luncheon brought senior citizens together, to enjoy a free meal, and some much-needed company.

"The seniors, there's so many of them around, and, a lot of them are lonely.” Sister Pat Hause of the ICA said “You know, they don't get the companionship that they used to have. So it's just a way to get together, get out of their apartments, or their homes for a little while, and have some fun."

  In addition to the lunch, there was also a gift raffle and live entertainment.

