V-Day luncheon brings gives senior citizens much needed company

Some area senior citizens were also feeling the love, during today's second- annual Valentine’s Day luncheon.

It was put on, by the Independent Council on Aging.



A crowd of 500 senior citizens turned out for luncheon at the Bayfront Convention Center. That's twice as many as last year.



The luncheon brought senior citizens together, to enjoy a free meal, and some much-needed company.

"The seniors, there's so many of them around, and, a lot of them are lonely.” Sister Pat Hause of the ICA said “You know, they don't get the companionship that they used to have. So it's just a way to get together, get out of their apartments, or their homes for a little while, and have some fun."

In addition to the lunch, there was also a gift raffle and live entertainment.