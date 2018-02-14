"The Stars are Ours" Valentine's Day Planetarium Program

Couples enjoyed a romantic night under the stars this Valentine's Day.

It was a full house at the Edinboro Planetarium, where couples could stay dry and warm while they star gazed.

Throughout the evening those who attended also participated in activities where they worked to identify constellations, and even couple stars.

The Edinboro Planetarium offers a wide range of events like this that are open to the public.

If you'd like to learn more about upcoming events and programs at the Edinboro Planetarium, you can find information at www.edinboro.edu/planetarium, or call the planetarium number at (814) 732-2493.