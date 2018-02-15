Mercyhurst Alumna Meghan Agosta Helps Team Canada Women's Hockey Beat Finland

Mercyhurst University alumna Meghan Agosta scored the first goal for Team Canada in a 5-0 win over Finland Tuesday.

She would later add an assist.

Team Finalnd included Emma Nuutinen, who is currently a Mercyhurst University student.

Agosta, who is playing her fourth Olympics for team Canada at age 30, showed no signs of slowing down. She has already guided Canada to three straight Olympic gold medals. The team is 2-0 and a favorite this time around.

Team Canada faces the United States, which is also off to a 2-0 start, Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.