Overnight Fire in Downtown Titusville

Volunteer firefighters in Crawford County are working to put out a large overnight fire in downtown Titusville.

It broke out early Thursday morning in the basement of a building along Diamond street. The three story building houses Missy's Arcade Restaurant, and a former barbershop.

At one point, the flames made it all the way from the basement up through the roof. Word is the roof has since collapsed.

It's not far from the scene of another destructive fire last month. It's also in close proximity to the fire a few years ago that heavily damaged Titusville's historic Towne Square complex.

No reports of any injuries so far.

A number of volunteer companies are still involved in that firefight.

