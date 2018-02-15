Bricks Fall From East Erie Building - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bricks Fall From East Erie Building

Posted: Updated:

A portion of East Avenue closed Thursday morning, while crews worked to clean up a bunch of fallen bricks. 

Firefighters were called to a large industrial building around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East Ave, just south East 12th St.

At the scene, crews found that the bricks fell off near the roof of the building.

A city building inspector was called to the scene.

