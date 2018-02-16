Truck Knocks Out Utility Pole at West 26th and Liberty - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Truck Knocks Out Utility Pole at West 26th and Liberty

Posted: Updated:

Power is out in a large part of western Erie after a truck took out a utility pole.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday at West 26th and Liberty streets.

According to Penelec, it knocked out power to upwards of 1500 homes. A lot of traffic lights in that area are also out.

Penelec crews expect to have the electricity turned back on by 9:30 a.m.

