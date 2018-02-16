Erie Water Works Warns of Imposters Posing as Water Authority Wo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Water Works Warns of Imposters Posing as Water Authority Workers

Erie Water Works is warning you to watch out for people who are going door-to-door posing as water authority employees.

Water Works said Friday it has received reports of these imposters trying to gain access to homes.

The water authority is reminding you to protect yourself and your family from becoming a victim. It offered the following safety tips:

  • Don't open your door to someone you don't recognize or didn't anticipate stopping by.
  • Ask to see a photo identification badge. All Erie Water Works employees are required to carry a photo ID badge.
  • Erie Water Works employees are in uniform and almost always use Erie Water Works marked vehicles.
  • If you are unsure whether to let someone in your home, call the Erie Water Works Customer Service at (814) 870-8000 to verify the employees' name and the work being done.
  • Call the police if you think the person is an imposter.

Upload your own image or video

RSS Feeds
