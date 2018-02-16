Today Marks the 50th Anniversary of 911, How Erie County is Evolving with the Times

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the very first 911 call in the nation.



And as technology has changed over the decades, so has the emergency call service.

At Erie county's 911 center, they answered 160,000 emergency calls in 2017.

The most recent advance, in March of 2016, they launched Text to 911. Where residents can text 911, if they're in a situation where they cannot dial the emergency number. Last year they received 350 emergency texts.

For 16 years, Erie county has had wireless location technology, to pin-point your location via cell towers.

Erie County 911 Coordinator, Kale Asp says more advancements are on the way, "Things like video capturing technology those are on the horizon, improvements to Text to 911 technology that's also on the horizon for us and we're working full force to get those things implemented," said Asp.

In regards to the Text to 911, the 911 center wants to remind people that you should always call if you can, text only if you can't call, because no matter how much technology advances, that two-way communication on the phone is still very important.