Erie Teen Facing Trial for Armed Robbery

An Erie teenager, who is charged as an adult in connection to an armed robbery, will now face trial.

Domonie Dixon, 16, is facing charges of robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property.

On Friday, Dixon waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

On January 7, police say Dixon robbed the 9th & Parade Market on Parade Street at gun point.

Investigators say Dixon then fired a shot through the locked front door, to try and leave after the holdup.

Dixon is being held on $100,000 bond.